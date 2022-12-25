Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $200.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

