Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,688 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.