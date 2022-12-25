Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,644 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,019,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMK stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.