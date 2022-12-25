Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.