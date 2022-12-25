Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
