Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

