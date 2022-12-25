Prom One Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Prom has a market cap of $75.70 million and $2.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00024632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014445 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037045 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040919 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020161 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227520 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.
About Prom
Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.
Prom Token Trading
