Prom One Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Prom has a market cap of $75.70 million and $2.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00024632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227520 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.16333017 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,433,190.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

