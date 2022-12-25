Prom (PROM) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Prom has a market capitalization of $76.03 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00024660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.16333017 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,433,190.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

