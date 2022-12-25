QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $1.79

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $2,308.73 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.78855654 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,466.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

