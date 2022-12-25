Qtum (QTUM) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $206.09 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00011681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,467,504 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

