Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,022.68 and $180,943.43 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,952.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

