RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
RCI Hospitality Trading Up 3.0 %
RICK stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $879.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
