RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

RICK stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $879.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

