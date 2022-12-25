Ren (REN) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Ren has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $55.18 million and $7.20 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $896.02 or 0.05318158 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.98 or 0.29456813 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

