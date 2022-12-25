Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $14,767.57 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197301 USD and is up 7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,298.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

