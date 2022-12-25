Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.