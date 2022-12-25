Roth Capital Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $90.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.