Sabal Trust CO Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

