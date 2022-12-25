Sabal Trust CO Has $41.26 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 281.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $159.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.