Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.