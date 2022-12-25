Sabal Trust CO Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.