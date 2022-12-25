Sabal Trust CO Purchases 2,067 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $159.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $159.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

