Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

