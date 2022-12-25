Safe One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Safe has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00038010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00114602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00187804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.7416231 USD and is up 26.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

