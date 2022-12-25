Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Sampo Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

