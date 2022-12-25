Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.19 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $929.51 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.55 or 0.07235186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.