Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.67 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

