Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,331 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

