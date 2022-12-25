Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Empirical Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,359 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

