Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

