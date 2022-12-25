Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after buying an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.