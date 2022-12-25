Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

