Security Financial Services INC. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,543,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,361,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.