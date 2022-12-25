Security Financial Services INC. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

