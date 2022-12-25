Security Financial Services INC. Has $645,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

TLT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. 15,408,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849,701. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

