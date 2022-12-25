Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,816. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.75. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

