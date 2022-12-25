Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 1,657 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after buying an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.