Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,489 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.