Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,677 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after acquiring an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 838,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

