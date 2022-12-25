Security Financial Services INC. Sells 17,685 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after acquiring an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

