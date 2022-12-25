Security Financial Services INC. Sells 33,074 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FALN opened at $24.81 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.