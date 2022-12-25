SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells $592,500.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.