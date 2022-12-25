ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

