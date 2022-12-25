Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

