Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

SCL stock opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.44 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.43.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

