Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $125.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00410618 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021397 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00859640 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00096369 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00602987 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00257529 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,838,632,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
