Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $125.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00410618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00859640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00602987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00257529 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,838,632,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

