Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

