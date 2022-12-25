SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Anne Yong Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,407,775.25.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

