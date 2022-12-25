SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$412,605.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,407,775.25.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

