Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.98. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,894 shares changing hands.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.2476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

