SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.14 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $411,588.75 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

